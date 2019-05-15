Foot Locker freshens up your kicks with 20% off orders of $99+: Nike, adidas, PUMA, more

Foot Locker is having a One Day Sale with 20% off orders of $99 or more with code ONEDAY at checkout. Free standard shipping applies on orders of $75 or more with code IPFL2R52. (Note that you can only use one code per order.) Freshen up your kicks with the men’s Nike Air Max Plus Sneakers that are currently marked down to $128. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $160. This style is great for everyday occasions and spring workout sessions. Plus, their shock absorbing outsole provides support as well as their cushioned insole. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout is the popular women’s adidas Ultraboosts that are marked down to $96 and originally were priced at $180. They’re available in an array of color options and rated 4.4/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

