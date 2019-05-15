For $400, this Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV can be all yours (Reg. $550)

Walmart is offering the Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHDTV for $399.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got a large living room, it can make average TVs look dainty. With this 65-inch display, you’ll have no problem filling up the space and will love watching movies or playing games on it. Inputs include 4x HDMI, USB, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Mount your beautiful new TV with an AmazonBasics No Stud Mount for $24. As the name implies, you won’t need to worry about finding studs, making this job as straight-forward as possible. When mounted in drywall, customers can expect support for up to 150 pounds.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:

With a Sceptre 65-inch LED 4K Ultra HDTV (U650CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 65-inch screen. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. Equipped with HDMI 2.0 ports, the U65 can seamlessly stream 4K video to provide you the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market. Explore your apps on this giant LED screen once you connect your smartphone or tablet to the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port. The innovative USB port further expands functionality.

