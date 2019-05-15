Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dandara, The Sun Origin, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including The Sun: Origin, Chess Pro, Dandara, Kingdom: New Lands, OK Golf and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dogfight Elite: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Sun: Origin: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KyPass – Keepass in sync: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Priime: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KRFT: $7 (Reg. $15)

