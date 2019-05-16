Take $400 off Apple’s ultra-portable 12-inch MacBook

- May. 16th 2019 8:05 am ET

B&H offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB for $899 shipped. You’ll find additional colors available at Best Buy, today only for $1 more. As a comparison, today’s deal is $400 off and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2019. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a 1.2GHz Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A Retina display and one USB-C port round out the list of notable specs.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to expand your I/O. This model has HDMI, USB-A and Ethernet, making it a great way way to connect older devices and wired networks.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
  • 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
  • Slim, Compact Design

