Take $400 off Apple’s ultra-portable 12-inch MacBook

B&H offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB for $899 shipped. You’ll find additional colors available at Best Buy, today only for $1 more. As a comparison, today’s deal is $400 off and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2019. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a 1.2GHz Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A Retina display and one USB-C port round out the list of notable specs.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to expand your I/O. This model has HDMI, USB-A and Ethernet, making it a great way way to connect older devices and wired networks.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core

8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615

12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display

USB 3.0 Type-C Port

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Force Touch Trackpad

Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics

Slim, Compact Design

