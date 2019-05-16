Sennheiser’s AMBEO Smart Headset features ANC and a Lightning connector: $200 (New low, $50 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Active Noise Cancellation Lightning Headset for $199.95 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H as well as Samsung direct for the same price. Normally selling for $250, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Sennheier’s AMBEO headphones feature a lightning connector to pair with your iPhone right out of the box. It also allows you to customize various aspects of the earbuds like EQ. Other standout features include active noise cancellation, built-in microphones capable of recording 3D sound and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For a similar Lighting cable design in a more affordable pair of headphones, the Beats urBeats3 Earphones will only run you $50. At a quarter of the price, you’re ditching the ANC and 3D sound recording features, but will still get a iPhone X/S compatibility out of the box.

Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Lightning Headset features:

The Sennheiser AMBEO SMART HEADSET is a pair of in-ear headphones designed to provide realistic, high-quality three-dimensional bi-aural audio reproduction and iOS integration for videographers, content producers, and listeners in a variety of indoor and outdoor environments. By utilizing an omnidirectional microphone in each earpiece, the AMBEO SMART HEADSET can deliver recorded audio true to how your ears pick up sound with immersive 3D audio recording. For convenient communication in calls and chats, there is an additional mic in the inline remote. Use the Smart Slider to adjust the microphone sensitivity or program it for other functions via a dedicated app. Apogee’s Soft Limit and mic preamp yield vocal clarity with minimized distortion. The active noise cancellation can be disabled when you need to hear activity in your surrounding environment.

