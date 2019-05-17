Mission Workshop’s dedication to top-notch materials, manufacturing in the USA and well thought out tactical design makes for some high-quality, and equally high priced gear. The $220 Spar is an impressive Sling Pack that I find myself trying to take with me as often as possible. Check out the video below to find out why.

The basics

With an eight-liter main compartment, The Spar is meant for the essentials only. For me, it’s plenty when headed to a lunch meeting or going for a short adventure on my bicycle. I can easily throw in a notebook, tablet, water and small camera. But, when I need to carry a laptop and more camera gear with me – I grab a different bag, like my Lowepro ProTactic 450 (I have the V1 and love it). That being said, I find myself trying to limit what I’m taking with me so that I can equip myself with The Spar more often.

The Spar: Video

Features

The quick adjusting strap is probably one of my favorite features. With a simple motion you can tighten or loosen the bag for removal or access the main compartment from the side zipper. This makes the bag incredibly easy to use. The handle on the strap adds a very technical look to the bag, but I love it.

For small daily essentials, like a phone, sunglasses or a small notebook, the front pocket on The Spar is lined with microfleece to protect screens. This easy access pocket has a key clip and is perfect for smaller items.

Inside the main compartment is another microfleece-lined pocket that can fit up to a 10.5-inch tablet.

Another very satisfying feature of The Spar is the main buckle. The magnetic Fidlock main flap buckle makes is easy to open by pulling the tab, and the magnetic closure makes it very easy to secure. The audible click and movement of the buckle let you know that the pack has been securely closed. Check out the video to see it in action.

The Spar can be adjusted to wear on either shoulder, but if you want to use the side zipper to access the main compartment, you will have to wear it on your left shoulder. The stability strap can be easily installed or removed.

Because of it’s padded back, easily adjustable strap and secure stability strap, The Spar is very comfortable. It’s easy to change the length of the strap to fit over different types of clothing, and you can snug it up when on the move and quickly loosen it when it’s time to access the pack.

Materials

With two different materials available, the VX-ripstop nylon and Mission’s own 500D Multicam fabric make The Spar weatherproof and durable. The Nylon gives it a noisy nature. I don’t doubt the quality of the material and its durability, but I’d be interested in checking out the multicam fabric as well.

Design

With its fold over top and buckle, The Spar is right in line with the rest of Mission Workshop’s bags. It’s simple and clean and at the same time very technical. It looks and feels great when in use. The rails on the back also make it compatible with their line of Arkiv gear. It can easily be attached to the front of one of their other large packs.

Conclusion

In operation – I love the bag. If you can fit what you need in here (and can justify the price), it’s extremely satisfying to use – and looks great too. It’s top notch materials and manufacturing make me confident it will last a long time. Mission Workshop has built in a ton of features to make it a great sling pack. If you’re looking for a sling pack but $220 isn’t an option, there are plenty of tactical packs on Amazon like this one. I can’t vouch for the quality of these, though.

