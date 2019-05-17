Nintendo eShop Capcom Sale from $10: Mega Man 11/Legacy Collections, Street Fighter, more

After seeing a stellar Ubisoft publisher sale a couple of days ago, which is mostly still live, it’s time for Capcom to take over the eShop. We are now seeing a nice batch of discounted digital Capcom titles including the Mega Man collections, OKAMI, Street Fighter and more from $10. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking Nintendo, here’s everything you need to know about the Super Mario Maker 2 Direct event from earlier this week. And Nintendo has now launched new Switch Game Vouchers for discounts on existing or upcoming eShop titles.

Mega Man X Legacy Collection:

The celebrated Mega Man X series returns! Play as Mega Man X – the powerful successor of classic fighting robot Mega Man – as he battles a variety of deadly bosses known as Mavericks in four hit titles. Mega Man X Legacy Collection includes the legendary 16-bit titles and the series’ exciting foray into the 32-bit era: Mega Man X, Mega Man X2, Mega Man X3, and Mega Man X4.

