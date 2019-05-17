Today’s Best Game Deals: Spyro & Crash Bandicoot Bundle $35, COD Black Ops 4 $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Spyro Crash Remastered Bundle for $34.99 on PS4. Walmart is also matching on the Xbox One version. It is still listed at $60 on Best Buy and this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This bundle includes remastered versions of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in one epic package. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Resident Evil Revelations, Monster Hunter Generations, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One $25 (Reg. $35+) | Walmart
- Also available on PS4 for same price
- Resident Evil Revelations Switch $14 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $30 (Reg. $37+) | eShop
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Collection 1 also down at $15
- GTA V: Premium Online $14 (Reg. up to $60) | Walmart
- Or $14 on Xbox
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $12.50 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Matched via Microsoft on Xbox
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $20 (Reg. $60) | eShop
- Rayman Legends Definitive $16 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Child of Light Ultimate $8 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Newegg
- Rage 2 + 3 Months Xbox Live Gold $60 ($80+ value) | Newegg
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $70) | PSN
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Sekiro from $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $38.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $28+) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Ten new titles for the Sega Genesis Mini console unveiled w/ rare Mega Man bundle & more
Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct: Story mode, multiplayer, new enemies, more [Video]
Nintendo E3 2019 schedule now live with June 11th Direct event and much more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!