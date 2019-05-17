New Pixel 3a deal takes $100 off plus $100 gift card, Pixel 3a XL available w/ $100 Amazon credit

We’ve spotted a handful of new Pixel 3a offers this morning, headlined by Best Buy taking $100 off with new Sprint activations and throwing in a $100 gift card as well. That brings the price down to $299.99. If you prefer another service, you can still take around $50 off in most instances.

Meanwhile, Amazon is throwing in a $100 gift card with Pixel 3a XL. For $479, you can grab the larger model and a $100 Amazon credit along the way. This is a match of the best offer we’ve seen.

I’ve been using the Pixel 3a for a few weeks now. As a first time Android user, I’ve been really pleased with its quality and the camera is quite stellar. Head over to our review on 9to5Google for more information and don’t miss our roundup of the best must-have accessories for the new Pixel 3a.

Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with an extraordinary camera, fast-charging battery, and the helpful Google Assistant built in.

Motion Auto Focus will make sure the people and pets in your shot stay sharp as you snap away.

Let the Google Assistant help screen your calls, so you know who’s calling and why before you pick up.

Get more done with an Adaptive Battery that delivers 7 hours of use on just a 15-minute charge. It’s designed to learn your favorite apps and reduce power to the ones you rarely use.

3 years of security and OS updates to keep your phone protected against the latest threats and performing at its best.

