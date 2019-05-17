Timberland’s Memorial Day Event offers 25% off boots, boat shoes, sneakers & more + free shipping

Timberland’s Memorial Day Event cuts 25% off select styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free three-day shipping on all orders. The men’s Radford 6-Inch Lightweight Boots are a best-seller at Timberland and currently marked down to $112. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $190. These boots are a classic and timeless to wear for years to come. They also include flexibility for a natural stride and a cushioned footbed. With over 220 reviews, the boots are rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Radford 6-Inch Lightweight Boots $112 (Orig. $190)
- 2-Eye Boat Shoes $71 (Orig. $95)
- Slip-On Boat Shoes $71 (Orig. $95)
- Flyroam Go Knit Sneakers $98 (Orig. $130)
- 1978 FlyRoam Hiking Shoes $97 (Orig. $160)
Our top picks for women include:
- Danforth Cork Wedges $68 (Orig. $90)
- Malibu Waves Double Strap Sandal $60 (Orig. $80)
- Cherrybrook Sandals $53 (Orig. $70)
- Elenor Street Ankle Booties $105 (Orig. $140)
- Kiri Up Leather Sneakers $83 (Orig. $110)
