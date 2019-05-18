Schlage & Kwikset HomeKit Deadbolts are on sale today, score yours for as low as $151 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Schlage Sense Smart HomeKit Deadbolt for $150.99 shipped. That’s about $50 off the typical rate and is within $6 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. Having tried several HomeKit deadbolts in the past, I happily ended up choosing this one for my space. I have two and can’t speak highly enough of how easy they are to set up with HomeKit. If you’re an owner of a recent Apple TV, iPad, or HomePod, they can be used as a hub that allow lock management to work even when away from the house. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart HomeKit Deadbolt for $167.75 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $190+, today’s deal is about $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $5 of the Amazon low. This deadbolt offers a sleek touchscreen for unlocking the door with a passcode. Like Schlage Sense, it works with HomeKit, making it an excellent option for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers.

Schlage Sense HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Hands-free voice control requires Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter and Alexa device (sold individually)

Free iOS and Android smartphone app lets you manage codes, set schedules and view usage history

Lock and unlock from anywhere by pairing with the Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter (sold separately)

Pair with Apple HomeKit devices to use with iOS and Siri voice control only

Secure encryption

