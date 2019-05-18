Schlage & Kwikset HomeKit Deadbolts are on sale today, score yours for as low as $151 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Schlage Sense Smart HomeKit Deadbolt for $150.99 shipped. That’s about $50 off the typical rate and is within $6 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. Having tried several HomeKit deadbolts in the past, I happily ended up choosing this one for my space. I have two and can’t speak highly enough of how easy they are to set up with HomeKit. If you’re an owner of a recent Apple TV, iPad, or HomePod, they can be used as a hub that allow lock management to work even when away from the house. Rated 4/5 stars.
We also spotted the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart HomeKit Deadbolt for $167.75 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $190+, today’s deal is about $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $5 of the Amazon low. This deadbolt offers a sleek touchscreen for unlocking the door with a passcode. Like Schlage Sense, it works with HomeKit, making it an excellent option for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers.
Schlage Sense HomeKit Deadbolt features:
- Hands-free voice control requires Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter and Alexa device (sold individually)
- Free iOS and Android smartphone app lets you manage codes, set schedules and view usage history
- Lock and unlock from anywhere by pairing with the Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter (sold separately)
- Pair with Apple HomeKit devices to use with iOS and Siri voice control only
- Secure encryption
