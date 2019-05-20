Make a splash with swimwear from Calvin Klein, Under Armour, O’Neil & more at up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select swimwear for the entire family. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25+ receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Calvin Klein Solid Logo Boardshorts that are marked down to $24.50 in several color options. Regularly priced at $35, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen and an Amazon all-time low. Rated 4/5 stars with reviews still coming in, however Calvin Klein is well-known overall. These swim trunks feature quick-drying material and include UPF 50+ to help protect your skin.

For women, Nike’s Solid Powerback One Piece Swimsuit drops to $61.60, which is down from its original rate of $88. This style of suit is supportive and great for all of your beach or pool activities. It also is available in four color options and features a contrasting logo in the left corner.

Finally, be sure to check out the rest of the sale here with top brands from Under Armour, O’Neil and more.

Calvin Klein Solid Boarshorts feature:

Machine Wash

Full elastic waist band with drawcord, exterior hand pockets, exterior back pocket with Velcro closure, back eyelet detailing, back button hole for drainage, interior coin pocket

Quick dry, UV protection up to 50+ UPF/SPF

100% Polyester; Lining: 100% Polyester

