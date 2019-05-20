Put an Avalon Bottleless Water Dispenser w/ self-cleaning in the kitchen for $180 (Reg. $300)

- May. 20th 2019 3:00 pm ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Avalon A5 Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser (A5BOTTLELESS) for $179.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but it will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Regularly up to $300 at Amazon, it currently sells for $225 at Best Buy and is on sale for $200 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is $15 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a quick, hassle-free solution for water at home, Avalon is a great option. This model has three temperature options (“crisp cold, room temperature, or piping hot”), a built-in night light and a self-cleaning feature. It also ships with a 1 year warranty from Avalon and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Now if you don’t mind a smaller model that doesn’t hide the bottle, you can save some cash with the $132 Avalon Top Loading Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser. It will still provide hot/cold water and carries a 4+ star rating. Otherwise, just grab yourself a $20 Brita pitcher and call it a day. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals. 

Avalon Bottleless Water Dispenser:

  • THREE TEMPERATURES: Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, room temperature, or piping hot output.
