Bring 85-Oz. of water on your next hike w/ CamelBak’s Crux Hydration Pack at $45 (25% off)

- May. 20th 2019 3:04 pm ET

Get this deal
$60 $45
0

Amazon offers the CamelBak Classic Crux 85-Oz. Hydration Pack in a several colors for $44.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60 directly from CamelBak, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price down to a new low at Amazon. This hydration pack from CamelBak features a lightweight design and can hold 85 ounces of water. It’s a fantastic option to bring with you on hikes and other outdoor excursions and will ensure you stay hydrated while exploring the outdoors this summer. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. 

Is 85 ounces of water too much for your needs? Consider the more affordable CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack at $36. It can hold 50 ounces of water and features a more slim form-factor designed with trekking through the outdoors in mind. 

CamelBak Classic Crux Hydration Pack features:

  • Crux delivers 20% more water per sip, with an ergonomic handle for easy refilling and an on/off lever to prevent leaks.
  • Breathable air mesh back panel for a lightweight, comfortable fit
  • Reflective accents for visibility in low-light environments
  • Secure zippered pocket for essentials
  • Lightweight, ventilated mesh harness

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$60 $45

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Camelbak

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go