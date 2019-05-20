Bring 85-Oz. of water on your next hike w/ CamelBak’s Crux Hydration Pack at $45 (25% off)

Amazon offers the CamelBak Classic Crux 85-Oz. Hydration Pack in a several colors for $44.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60 directly from CamelBak, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price down to a new low at Amazon. This hydration pack from CamelBak features a lightweight design and can hold 85 ounces of water. It’s a fantastic option to bring with you on hikes and other outdoor excursions and will ensure you stay hydrated while exploring the outdoors this summer. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

Is 85 ounces of water too much for your needs? Consider the more affordable CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack at $36. It can hold 50 ounces of water and features a more slim form-factor designed with trekking through the outdoors in mind.

CamelBak Classic Crux Hydration Pack features:

Crux delivers 20% more water per sip, with an ergonomic handle for easy refilling and an on/off lever to prevent leaks.

Breathable air mesh back panel for a lightweight, comfortable fit

Reflective accents for visibility in low-light environments

Secure zippered pocket for essentials

Lightweight, ventilated mesh harness

