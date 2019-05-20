Amazon’s #1 best-selling portable jump starter can also charge your iPhone: $52.50 (Reg. $70)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A/18000mAh Jump Starter and Portable Battery for $52.49 shipped when the code BOA8RI9F is used at checkout. Normally $70, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Whether you plan on road tripping this summer or just driving around town, this jump starter is crucial to any car emergency kit. It’ll jump start you should the battery die and can power your iPhone in case you need to call a tow truck. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger is a great alternative at $18 Prime shipped. Though it can’t jump-start your car, it can sure keep your iPhone topped off on long shopping days or car rides.

GOOLOO 8001 Jump Starter features:

Enough power to jump start most vehicles (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) on the road! Works with cars, motorbikes, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs,mower, yacht and snowmobiles, etc.

Designed with dual USB output (5V/2.1A, 5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port not only charge faster than usual, but also compatible with almost all USB charging specifications of products and devices.

The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology such as over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection, high temperature protection, making it totally safe for anyone to use.

The LED light has three modes: Flash light, Strobe light and SOS light. It can help you In any situation especially for adventure, outdoor, indoor, emergency, travel, etc.

