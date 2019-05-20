This corner shelf is the perfect way to display your growing Funko Pop! collection & more for $15

Amazon is offering the Greenco 5 Tier Wall Mount Corner Shelves in Espresso Finish for $15.29 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $20 or so, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. This uniquely-styled shelf is a great place to display your Funko Pop! collection or just keep books within arm’s reach. All the required hardware to mount this shelf is included with it, making for an easy installation experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

This Greenco 3-pack of Floating U Shelves would be a great addition to your new corner shelf. It’s just $12.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, and with three different sizes, you’ll be able to easily display your favorite collectibles and more.

Greenco Wall Mount Corner Shelf features:

5 tier wall mount corner shelves Made of durable MDF laminate.

Beautiful espresso finish that suits almost any decor.

Easy to mount with all necessary hardware Included.

Decorative and functional for your home, office, or dorm room.

Dimensions in inches: 7.75″ L x 7.75″ W x 48.5″ H.

