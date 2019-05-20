Laptops from $800: ASUS ROG 6-core i7 $850, Lenovo ThinkPad w/ Dolby Vision $850, more

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ROG 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (G531GT) with 2.6GHz i7/8GB/512GB for $849.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally around $1,000, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Rocking Intel’s latest 9th-generation 6-core i7 processor and NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, you’ll be able to easily play your favorite games anywhere. Plus, even though it ships with 8GB of RAM, you can upgrade it to 32GB yourself. Rated 5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other laptops on sale:

Lenovo ThinkPad T570: $800 (Reg. $920) | Rakuten Must be logged in w/ code LEN122 2.4GHz i5/8GB/256GB

(Reg. $920) | Rakuten Lenovo ThinkPad T490: $850 (Reg. $1,000) | Rakuten Must be logged-in w/ code LEN140 1.6GHz i5/8GB/256GB Dolby Vision display

(Reg. $1,000) | Rakuten ASUS ROG Strix Hero II: $1,200 (Reg. $1,500) | Amazon 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB/1TB GTX 1060 6GB 144Hz Display

(Reg. $1,500) | Amazon

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!