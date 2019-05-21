AirPrint and Google Cloud Print make this Brother AiO a versatile office solution: $50 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One Wireless AirPrint Printer (MFC-J491DW) for $49.99 shipped. This printer’s cost just dropped from $80 at Amazon, is $15 off Walmart’s current offer, and within just $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Support for AirPrint makes printing from iOS and macOS a cinch. Built-in Google Cloud Print means you can print from anywhere you have a web browser. Integrations with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and more enable easy printing from online storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Looking for a laser printer? Yesterday’s roundup is still live and there are two available to choose from.

Switching to USB-C? Now’s a great time to pick up Cable Matters’ $7 USB-C Printer Cable. Not only is this great to have for when Wi-Fi absent or misbehaving, it’ll help you progress towards a dongle-free life.

Brother AiO Printer features:

SIMPLE TO CONNECT: Choose from built-in wireless or connect locally to a single PC or Mac via USB interface. MFCJ491DW offers easy-to-set-up wireless networking

MOBILE PRINTING: Print wirelessly from mobile devices using AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan, Mopria and Wi-Fi Direct

CLOUD CONNECTIVITY: Scan-to popular Cloud services directly from the printer including Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive and more

