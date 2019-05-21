Jos. A. Bank’s Memorial Day Sale starts now! Save up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $7

During Jos. A. Bank’s Memorial Day Sale, save up to 60% off sitewide including suits, shirts, shoes, ties and more. Prices are as marked. Bank Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The Traveler Short Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt is a no-brainer at just $7. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $90. Polo shirts are extremely versatile and will look great with all of your summer shorts, khakis, jeans and more. Plus, it features wrinkle-resistant material to keep you looking polished throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout from this sale is the 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Shorts that are marked down to $39 and originally were priced at $80. This style is available in three color options and features a modern length that’s stylish. It also includes a touch of stretch for additional comfort and mobility.

Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!