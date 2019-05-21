Scratch your next toddler gift off the list w/ this Play-Doh Playful Pies Set for $7 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Play-Doh Playful Pies Set for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. This set is regularly $10 or more leaving you 30% in savings. Today’s deal is within less than $1 of the Amazon all-time low in the last year and the best price we can find. Perfect for your little ones or the next toddler on your birthday list, this baking-themed set includes 4 cans of Play-Doh, a pie plate, fruit basket and five additional accessories. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the baking theme isn’t working for your needs, consider the basic Play-Doh Starter Set at the same price. Or go with the Play-Doh Sparkle Compound Collection at just $4.99 as an add-on item. It might not include all the extras, but it does come with a pair of plastic cutters and 6 cans of Play-Doh.

Play-Doh Playful Pies Set:

Dish up pleasant Play-Doh pies with this Playful Pies Set! With a pie plate, a fruit basket, and 5 pie-themed tools, this set lets budding make-believe bakers squish and smush some silly sweets fit for a pretend Play-Doh pie shop. Roll out some squishy Play-Doh pie dough, use the molds on the underside of the fruit basket to create fantastical fruit fillings, and then top off the colorful creation with crazy cream! This Playful Pies playset is irresistibly imaginative. Play-Doh and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

