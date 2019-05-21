Start your DIY toolkit w/ RYOBI’s highly-rated 18V ONE+ drill/driver, saw, more for $69 (Reg. $99)

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, Battery, and Bag for $69 shipped. Regularly $99 for this combo, you’d pay around $45 for the circular saw and $59 for the drill/driver. Whether you’re starting your tool collection or just wanting to expand it, RYOBI is a great choice. I’ve used their products for many years and always love that one battery works in every device. Plus, I’ve never had a single quality issue with my drills, saws, or other products. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Just need the drill? The BLACK+DECKER 12V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver is a great choice at $28 shipped on Amazon. Though it doesn’t pack as much power as the above 18V model, and the batteries aren’t quite as universal, it’s a great option for those looking to save a few bucks while still getting the job done.

RYOBI Drill/Driver & Saw Combo features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill, Circular Saw, 1.3 Ah Battery, Dual Chemistry Charger, and Tool Bag. The Drill/Driver is equipped with a 1/2 in. heavy duty keyless chuck and features a 24-position clutch and 2-speed gear box. The Circular Saw has a left side blade that provides improved cutline visibility. The 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery features fade-free power for maximum performance.

