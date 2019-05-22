Ricoh’s Color Laser Printer has AirPrint, 21 ppm speeds, more for a matched low of $140 (Save $50)

Adorama is offering the Ricoh Color AirPrint Laser Printer (C261SFNw) for $139.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This beast of a printer is ready to copy, scan, and even fax. Support for AirPrint means you’ll be able to quickly churn out physical copies of what you see on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. A 4.3-inch touchscreen aims to make maintenance a breeze. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Live without color for about half the price with Brother’s Monochrome Laser Printer at $80. This Amazon best-seller also works with AirPrint and can print a whopping 36 pages per minute. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon shoppers.

Ricoh Color Laser Printer features:

Up to 21 ppm output, print, copy, scan, fax

Up to 2400 x 600 dpi resolution

Paper capacity up to 751 pages

Wireless and duplex printing standard

Easily manage copy, print, scan and fax jobs with a 4.3″ touchscreen display

