Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan heats, cools and purifies your home for $170 (Refurb, Orig. $500), more

- May. 23rd 2019 12:51 pm ET

The official Dyson Rakuten store is offering the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater and Fan (HP01) in refurbished condition for $169.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code HOME20 at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally $500, it still fetches nearly as much at Amazon in new condition and today’s deal is the best price we can find. It is also about $8 below our previous refurbished mention. This model can heat, cool and purify your space via remote control. It features a 360-degree glass HEPA filter to capture “ultrafine particles from the air including pollen bacteria and pet dander”. Rated 4+ stars. More details and Dyson fan deals below.

Both of the deals below are refurbished units and come directly from Dyson’s official storefronts, like the featured deal above. You’re also looking at 6 month Dyson warranties on everything. 

More Dyson Fan Deals:

If the deal prices and multi-functionality of the Dyson models above don’t do anything for you, consider a smaller (much less expensive) option. The AmazonBasics Air-Circulator Floor Fan will certainly help to keep you cool this summer and sells for just $26 shipped. Rated 4+ stars.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HEPA Fan:

  • The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise
  • CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores
  • PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

