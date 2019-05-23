Laptop deals from $490: Acer Aspire 3 w/ Ryzen 7, MSI Raider RTX 2080, Dell G5, more

- May. 23rd 2019 1:51 pm ET

Newegg is offering the Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop with 2.2GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB for $489.99 shipped. For comparison, Walmart lists it for around $775 and Amazon has it around $665, with this being one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically. Sporting a quad-core processor and speedy 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to accomplish your daily tasks at record speeds. Plus, the built-in HDMI output means you can easily hook up a secondary monitor for a more productive workflow. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Carry everything you need for an on-the-go workday in AmazonBasics’ 15.6-inch Laptop Bag at just $15 Prime shipped. Want more space or a nicer design? We’ve got Acer’s Predator Gaming Laptop Hybrid Backpack at a new low of $64.50 shipped.

Other laptop deals:

Acer Aspire 3 features:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Quad-Core Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)
  • 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit Display
  • AMD Radeon Vega 10 Mobile Graphics
  • 8GB DDR4 Memory & 256GB SSD
  • Up to 6 Hours Battery Life

