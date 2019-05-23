Laptop deals from $490: Acer Aspire 3 w/ Ryzen 7, MSI Raider RTX 2080, Dell G5, more

Newegg is offering the Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop with 2.2GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB for $489.99 shipped. For comparison, Walmart lists it for around $775 and Amazon has it around $665, with this being one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically. Sporting a quad-core processor and speedy 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to accomplish your daily tasks at record speeds. Plus, the built-in HDMI output means you can easily hook up a secondary monitor for a more productive workflow. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Carry everything you need for an on-the-go workday in AmazonBasics’ 15.6-inch Laptop Bag at just $15 Prime shipped. Want more space or a nicer design? We’ve got Acer’s Predator Gaming Laptop Hybrid Backpack at a new low of $64.50 shipped.
Other laptop deals:
- Dell G5 Gaming: $650 (Reg. $950) | Dell
- 2.3GHz i5/8GB/256GB
- GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730S: $900 (Reg. $1,300) | Office Depot
- 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- Dell G5 Gaming: $1,127 (Reg. $1,350) | Dell
- 2.6GHz i7/8GB/1TB/256GB
- GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- MSI GE75 Raider Gaming: $2,199 (Reg. $2,700) | Microsoft
- 2.2Ghz i7/32GB/1TB/512GB
- RTX 2080 8GB GPU
- …and more…
Acer Aspire 3 features:
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Quad-Core Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)
- 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit Display
- AMD Radeon Vega 10 Mobile Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 Memory & 256GB SSD
- Up to 6 Hours Battery Life
