Ralph Lauren’s Memorial Day Sale offers an extra 30% off sale items from $24

Ralph Lauren’s Memorial Day Sale offers up to 40% off select styles and an extra 30% off sale items with code MEMDAY at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Gingham is always very popular in the spring and summer months and the Classic Fit Shirt is a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $90, during the event you can find it marked down to $42. This shirt is timeless and will look wonderful with chino shorts, jeans, or khakis alike. Its relaxed fit adds breathability as well as its lightweight material. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For women, the Embroidered Cotton Top is stunning and perfect for spring and summer. It’s currently marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $135. This top features beautiful detailing and a cinched hem adds a flattering touch.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

