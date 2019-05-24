Today only, pick up an unlocked iPhone 6/s/Plus starting at $110 Prime shipped (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished unlocked iPhone 6/s/Plus in all colorwares starting at $109.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. You can grab the iPhone 6s from $120, or if you prefer the larger screen size, opt for the Plus variant starting at $185. Today’s offer is $30 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in 2019. Both AT&T and T-Mobile customers will be able to add either of the discounted handsets to their plans, as well as any other GSM-based carrier. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset still runs the latest software, iOS 12. Includes a 90-day warranty.
Also in the sale is iPhone 6/Plus in various storage capacities starting at $110.
A perfect use of your savings is to pick up a case alongside the smartphone. This is especially the case if you’ll be handing it off to your kid, with options like Spigen’sTough Armor Case iPhone 6s at $17 offering notable protection.
Apple iPhone 6S features:
- 4.7-Inch Retina HD display with 3D touch
- A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture.
- All new 12MP iSight Camera with live Photos.
- Touch ID
- 32GB of internal memory to store your apps, music, photos, and videos.
