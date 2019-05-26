Eve Energy Strip takes surge protection to the next level w/ HomeKit, now $90

- May. 26th 2019 1:13 pm ET

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Strip with HomeKit compatibility for $89.91 shipped. That’s down from the regular $100 going rate and right at our previous mention earlier this year, marking the best price we’ve seen in 2019. With HomeKit control, this isn’t your usual power strip. Thanks to Siri-enabled functionality, you’ll be able to individual control each outlet with your voice or via the Eve app. It also offers “advanced overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection.” Eve products are well-rated overall and we’ve loved other products from its HomeKit-friendly lineup.

Eve Energy Strip features:

  • Individually control three power outlets with the app or Siri
  • Sync devices with your daily rhythm, and simulate presence while out or on vacation
  • Track total power consumption and see the projected cost
  • Safeguard electronics with advanced overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection
  • Save energy by turning off appliances that waste power in standby mode
  • Durable aluminum frame and onboard buttons with LED power status indicators
  • Generously spaced 90-degree outlets accommodate large power adapters

