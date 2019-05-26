Command Wemo’s $20 Mini Smart Plug with Siri, Alexa or Assistant at its best price this year

Amazon is currently offering the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s good for a 20% discount from the usual $25 price tag, matches the best price we’ve tracked in 2019 and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low. Having been retroactively given HomeKit support, the Wemo Mini Smart Plug works with all three of the leading voice assistants, as well as your smartphone. Its miniature design means it only takes up a single outlet. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers and we previously nominated it as our favorite all-around smart plug. More details below.

A great way to put your savings to work here is towards expanding your smart home’s capabilities. Pairing Wemo’s Smart Plug with a device like the HomeKit-enabled Eve Degree will allow you to automate fans on and off based on your home’s temperature or humidity. If you’re like me and can’t install a smart thermostat, going this route still lets you enjoy the perks of automated cooling.

Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo Mini WiFi Smart Plug uses your existing home Wi-Fi network to provide wireless control of your lights and appliances. No subscription or hub is required: simply plug Wemo Mini into an electrical outlet, connect a device to the Smart Plug, and wirelessly control your device using a tablet or phone. Using the free Wemo app, you can turn your devices on and off and set worry-free schedules from anywhere in the world.

