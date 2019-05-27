Grilling season has arrived w/ George Foreman’s electric cooktop for $60 shipped (Reg. $100)

Walmart is offering the George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill (GFO240GM) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, and still fetching as much direct, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. With a 240 square inch deck, you’ll be able to make around 15 servings at one go with this electric grill. Plus, being electric, there’s no propane or natural gas to deal with here, making it ideal for indoor cookouts at an apartment or at the beach. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Downsize to the Hamilton Beach 90 square inch Indoor Electric Grill at just $20 Prime shipped. Though it can’t make nearly as much food as the above George Foreman, it’s the perfect starter appliance for those just starting out.

George Foreman Electric Grill features:

15+ Servings – It’s tailgate time! The 240 square inches of circular grilling surface lets you make over 15 servings for large groups of people.

Apartment-Approved- Your landlord will love this grill just as much as you do. The fully electric system gives you high-quality grilling with no charcoal, no propane, and no flare-ups.

Adjustable Temperature Control – Perfect heat is the secret ingredient. The temperature probe lets you choose from five heat settings to get the best results on any kind of food.

Fat-Removing Slope – It’s the sure sign of a George Foreman Grill. The sloped grilling surface helps remove up to 42% of fat* from meats for lean, tasty meals.

