Sit a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers on your desk at $200 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $199.98 shipped. Typically selling for $250 at retailers like B&H, Crutchfield and ELAC direct, today’s offer is good for a 20% savings and makes the third best price we’ve tracked to date. These speakers tout a two-way design that encompasses a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer alongside a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. And with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are a solid way to bring hi-fi sound to your desk setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A solid purchase to make alongside the speakers is the best-selling BEHRINGER Audio Interface for $39 at Amazon. It allows you to pair the bookshelf monitors with your Mac over USB, adjust audio settings and more. Oh and grabbing some speaker wire with your savings is always a good idea for tying the setup together.

ELAC Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:

Enclosure Type : 2- Way Bass Reflex

Frequency Response: 46Hz – 35000Hz

Nominal Impedance: 6 Ohms

Sensitivity: 86db @2.83v/1m

Crossover Frequency: 2200Hz

Max Power Input: 120 Watts

Tweeter: 1″ Cloth Dome

Woofer: 5-1/4″ Aramid Fiber

Cabinet: CARB2 Rated MDF

Cabinet Finish: Black Ash Vinyl

