Apple’s latest iPad mini w/ Pencil support hits a new low of $340 (Reg. $399)

BuySpry via Rakuten is offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 64GB Wi-Fi for $339.99 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $399, our last mention was $385 and this is the lowest we’ve tracked. Apple’s latest iPad mini features Apple Pencil support, the A12 processor, and a high-resolution Retina display. If portability is what you’ve got in mind, this is a creative tool that will be indisposable. Not sure if the iPad mini is right for you? We compared Apple’s entire tablet lineup to help you decide. You can learn even more about the iPad mini specifically in our hands-on review.

With your savings, be sure to keep your iPad protected and accessorized. You could opt for Logitech’s Crayon in lieu of the Apple Pencil, or pick up a budget-friendly tempered glass screen protector, for example.

iPad mini features:

7. 9-Inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11AC Wi-Fi with gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

