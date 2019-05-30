Home Depot has the Ryobi 18V 4-tool Super Combo Kit for $129 (Reg. $175)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4-tool Super Combo Kit for $129 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $189 but more recently has been listed at $175. Today’s deal is also $10 less than our previous mention. Ryobi’s super combo kit delivers everything you need for DIY projects this summer. Ships with a drill, two saws and a flashlight. You’ll also receive two 1.3Ah batteries, a wall charger and tool bag. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 2,900 Home Depot customers.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $13. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-Tool Super Combo Kit with (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, Dual Chemistry Charger, and Tool Bag. This DIY RYOBI Super Combo is full of 18-Volt ONE+ lithium-ion tools that will turn chores into hobbies. The variable-speed reciprocating saw in this bundle includes a blade with a 7/8 in. stroke length capable of 3,100 SPM. A multipurpose carbide-tipped blade comes with the 5-1/2 in. circular saw, capable of carving through thick material and sheet goods at speeds up to 4700 RPM (no-load). A keyless chuck secures 1/2 in. bits into the lightweight drill with variable-speed options that allow the operator to select one of 24 clutch settings for optimal torque.

