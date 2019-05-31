Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac hits $999 shipped with tax savings for some shoppers

B&H offers the mid-2017 Apple Retina 4K iMac 3.GHz/8GB/1TB for $999 shipped. That’s a $300 savings off the regular going rate, $100 less than Best Buy and just the second time we’ve seen it fall below $1,000. If you don’t need the latest tech or go light on the content creation, this is a stellar buy at $999. B&H offers tax savings at the time of purchase for shoppers in select states. You’ll get a Retina 4K display and 1TB of hard drive space, two notable specs that take this model beyond comparable offerings at this price point. There’s also Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet attached to this iMac as well.

With your savings, grab Twelve South’s BackPack and easily organize cables while keeping external hard drives out of sight. This is an easy and cost-effective way to keep your workspace looking lean and clean.

Apple 27-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Hard Drive

21.5″ 4096 x 2304 IPS Retina 4K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555 Graphics Card (2GB)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

macOS

