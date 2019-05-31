H&M gives you a new look with up to 40% off styles for summer featuring prices from just $4

Refresh your wardrobe for spring and summer during H&M’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off with styles starting from $4. Prices are as marked. Plus receive free shipping on orders exceeding $40. For men, slip-on sneakers are a huge trend (find our guide here). Plus, H&M has a versatile option that’s on sale for just $18 and originally was priced at $25. These shoes will look good with shorts, chinos or jeans alike and their slip-on design is convenient. Plus, it features a navy striped detailing that adds a nautical effect. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For women, a denim jacket is a must-have for spring and summer and H&M has its dark wash option for $25, which is $10 off the original rate. This jacket will pair nicely over dresses, T-shirts, sweaters and more. It’s also great to tie around your waist for a flattering effect.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!