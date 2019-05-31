Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale is back! Find up to 50% off handbags, briefcases, wallets & more

The Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off select handbags, shoes, clothing, wallets and more. Prices are as marked. VIP members receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign up). One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Harrison Leather Briefcase. It’s currently on sale for $261 and originally was priced at $498. This briefcase is stylish, functional and perfect for everyday work. It can easily fit your 16-inch MacBook and it can be carried either at the handle or over your shoulder. However, if you’re looking for another option the Henry Leather Backpack is another great way to tote your essentials and it’s also on sale for $202. Find the rest of our top picks from Michael Kors below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Harrison Burnished Leather Backpack $185 (Orig. $548)
- Odin Leather Bilfold Wallet $53 (Orig. $118)
- Harrison Leather Briefcase $261 (Orig. $498)
- Kent Nylon Travel Pouch $26 (Orig. $98)
- Henry Leather Backpack $202 (Orig. $448)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mercer Large Pebbled Leather Handbag $197 (Orig. $328)
- Cynthia Medium Leather Satchel $157 (Orig. $348)
- Cunningham Leather Wedge $65 (Orig. $125)
- Adele Pebbled Leather Smartphone Wallet $62 (Orig. $118)
- Runway Heart Rate Smartwatch $199 (Orig. $350)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!