Amazon’s home furnishing lines are up to 30% off right now with decor & much more from $6

- Jun. 1st 2019 10:53 am ET

0

Amazon is taking up to 30% off items from its home furnishing lines, which include Ravenna, Stone & Beam, and Rivet. Prices are as marked and start at around $6. Enjoy free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. Shop a wide variety of discounted furniture, decor, lighting, linens, and kitchenware. One standout is the Stone & Beam Glass Column Nickel Table Lamp for $48.99. Originally $90, it had been steadily falling in price over the last several weeks and is now at the Amazon all-time low. This statement piece includes an LED bulb right out of the box. Rated 4/5 stars. If you’re not too familiar with Amazon’s private label home brands, you can check out our guide first. Then you can head below for more of our top picks from this sale.

More top picks from this sale:

Stone & Beam Glass Column Lamp:

This eye-catching lamp is sure to be a conversation piece with its sleek, modern style. A metal stand with brushed nickel finish extends up to the shade, encased in a round column of glass. The piece is topped off with a white linen shade.

