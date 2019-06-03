Apple HomePod gets WWDC discount from $237.50 (Reg. $299)

- Jun. 3rd 2019 1:47 pm ET

Feature
$237.50+
0

Target offers Apple HomePod for $249.99 shipped. Those with a REDcard membership can save an extra 5% dropping the price to $237.49. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and $50 off the regular going rate. Apple HomePod is a great way to dive into the world of Siri control and Apple Music. You’ll be able to call up your favorite tunes while also controlling accessories around your home, including Philips Hue, WeMo, ecobee, and many more.

Travel with your HomePod? Grab this nifty case to bring HomePod wherever your adventures take you. It’s a nifty way to keep things looking clean, especially if you have a white version.

HomePod features:

  • Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound
  • Spatial awareness that senses its location
  • Built to bring out the best in Apple Music
  • Learns what you like based on what you play
  • Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks
  • Controls your smart home accessories
  • Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.
  • Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.
  • Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$237.50+

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

HomePod

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp