Apple HomePod gets WWDC discount from $237.50 (Reg. $299)

Target offers Apple HomePod for $249.99 shipped. Those with a REDcard membership can save an extra 5% dropping the price to $237.49. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and $50 off the regular going rate. Apple HomePod is a great way to dive into the world of Siri control and Apple Music. You’ll be able to call up your favorite tunes while also controlling accessories around your home, including Philips Hue, WeMo, ecobee, and many more.

Travel with your HomePod? Grab this nifty case to bring HomePod wherever your adventures take you. It’s a nifty way to keep things looking clean, especially if you have a white version.

HomePod features:

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound

Spatial awareness that senses its location

Built to bring out the best in Apple Music

Learns what you like based on what you play

Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks

Controls your smart home accessories

Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.

Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.

Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

