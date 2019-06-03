Inflate your tires & keep an eye on the pressure w/ this all-in-one $15 gauge

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge for $14.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 4DMTBNKO at checkout Normally $20, this beats our last mention by $1 and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Not only is this a tire pressure gauge, but you’ll also be able to hook this up to an air compressor to inflate your tires at the same time. This is a must-have for any toolkit as it replaces two items with one. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you only want to be able to check your tire’s pressure and not inflate it at the same time, then consider the Etekcity Digital Tire Pressure Gauge is $8.50 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t offer the same features as the above inflator + gauge, it’s perfect for making sure you’re at the optimal pressure when on-the-road.

AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator w/ Pressure Gauge features:

Professionally calibrated to always return a reading within 1% of the exact pressure of your tire and 0.1 display resolution

The LED backlit screen features measurements in PSI, KPA, Bar, and Kg/cm²

Built of high quality, heavy duty steel and brass components that provide lasting performance

Properly inflated tires provide better performance in all weather conditions, decreasing the likelihood of flats, explosions, and crashes

