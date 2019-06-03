Shake up protein smoothies anywhere w/ the 32-ounce BlenderBottle for just $6 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 32-ounce BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle for $5.99. shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Matched via Best Buy’s eBay store with additional shipping fees. Regularly $10 direct from BlenderBottle, Walmart is asking even more than that and Target is currently charging around $9. The best Amazon listings are starting at around $10 and go up to roughly $18 depending on the color. Features include a surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall, leakproof lid and a loop top for easy portability. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $6 for a brand name and well-rated 32-ounce water bottle, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better option for less. Even the most basic of Contigo’s options at less than 32-ounces start at $7.50. However, which ever direction you go, take a look at the TISSA Long Bottle Cleaning Brush at $5 Prime shipped. It will allow you to get inside just about any bottle with ease to give it a much needed scrub down.

BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker:

Hydrate yourself after workouts with smoothies mixed in this 32-oz. BlenderBottle shaker. Its surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall transforms your favorite ingredients into refreshing drinks, and the leakproof design prevents spills. The patented loop top of this black BlenderBottle shaker makes carrying effortless, and the ergonomic flip cap and tapered spout add functionality.

