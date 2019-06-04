Nike, adidas, ASICS, Saucony & more at up to 70% off during 6PM’s Workout Sale

6PM’s Running & Workout Sale offers up to 70% off adidas, Nike, Saucony, ASICS and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Flex Control II Sneakers for men that are available for $37, which is down from their original rate of $65. These shoes are great for all of your summer workouts and their flexible design mimics your natural stride. They also feature a cushioned insole and padded tongue for comfort plus a slip-on design for convenience. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

I personally love running in Brooks running shoes and the women’s Adrenaline GTS 18 Sneakers are currently marked down to $79. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. They feature breathable mesh to keep you comfortable as well as a supportive design.

Our top picks for women include:

