Nike, adidas, ASICS, Saucony & more at up to 70% off during 6PM’s Workout Sale

6PM’s Running & Workout Sale offers up to 70% off adidas, Nike, Saucony, ASICS and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Flex Control II Sneakers for men that are available for $37, which is down from their original rate of $65. These shoes are great for all of your summer workouts and their flexible design mimics your natural stride. They also feature a cushioned insole and padded tongue for comfort plus a slip-on design for convenience. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Stringer Sunglasses Oakley $75 (Orig. $123)
- Nike Flex Control II $37 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Odyssey React $54 (Orig. $120)
- Reebok Lite Sneakers $35 (Orig. $55)
- ASICS GT-2000 6 $75 (Orig. $120)
I personally love running in Brooks running shoes and the women’s Adrenaline GTS 18 Sneakers are currently marked down to $79. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. They feature breathable mesh to keep you comfortable as well as a supportive design.
Our top picks for women include:
- Under Armour UA SpeedForm Intake 2 $60 (Orig. $100)
- Nike Zoom Strike 2 Sneaker $48 (Orig. $80)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 $79 (Orig. $120)
- Saucony Liteform Feel Sneaker $35 (Orig. $70)
- New Balance Fresh Foam LAZR v1 Sport $36 (Orig. $90)
