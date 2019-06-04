Amazon’s Anker Gold Box outfits your Mac, iPhone and Android with new gear

- Jun. 4th 2019 7:04 am ET

Feature
$23.50+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon offers up to 25% off its smartphone and Mac accessories. The deals start at $23.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is Anker’s 4-in-1 USB-C Hub at $23.49. That’s down at least $6.50 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you have the latest MacBook or a new Chromebook, putting a USB-C hub in your backpack is always a wise idea. You’ll receive three USB-A ports here along with an extra USB-C PD port, which supports power up to 60 watts. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s USB-C Power Strip for $28.69. It typically goes for around $35. This unique power supply delivers two outlets, two USB-A ports and a USB-C PD charging port. Great for quickly adding extra juice around the house or at your desk. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker USB-C Hub features:

Charge mobile devices, sync data, and connect peripherals—all while giving a high-speed pass-through charge to your MacBook.

  • 1 USB-A Charging Port and 2 USB-A Data Ports
  • 1 USB-C Port
  • Full-Speed Charging with Power Delivery
  • Transfer Music and Movies in Seconds
  • High-Speed Charging for Mobile Devices Via USB-A
  • Advanced Temperature Control

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$23.50+

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp