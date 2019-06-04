Amazon’s Anker Gold Box outfits your Mac, iPhone and Android with new gear

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon offers up to 25% off its smartphone and Mac accessories. The deals start at $23.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is Anker’s 4-in-1 USB-C Hub at $23.49. That’s down at least $6.50 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you have the latest MacBook or a new Chromebook, putting a USB-C hub in your backpack is always a wise idea. You’ll receive three USB-A ports here along with an extra USB-C PD port, which supports power up to 60 watts. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s USB-C Power Strip for $28.69. It typically goes for around $35. This unique power supply delivers two outlets, two USB-A ports and a USB-C PD charging port. Great for quickly adding extra juice around the house or at your desk. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker USB-C Hub features:

Charge mobile devices, sync data, and connect peripherals—all while giving a high-speed pass-through charge to your MacBook.

1 USB-A Charging Port and 2 USB-A Data Ports

1 USB-C Port

Full-Speed Charging with Power Delivery

Transfer Music and Movies in Seconds

High-Speed Charging for Mobile Devices Via USB-A

Advanced Temperature Control

