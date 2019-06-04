Garmin’s Forerunner 235 GPS smartwatch tracks heart rate: $160 (Reg. $200+)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitoring for $159.99 shipped when the code SPORTS20 is used at checkout and you’re logged in to your free Rakuten account. Normally $250 or so, it’s on sale for $200 at Amazon and Best Buy right now and this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, the only time we’ve tracked it lower was on Christmas Eve 2018, when it dropped to $140. This smartwatch packs a built-in GPS tracker so you can easily log your runs, making it the perfect fitness companion. It also offers heart rate tracking without extra equipment, giving you a well-rounded workout tracking experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Keep your smartwatch’s display pristine with a 4-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $7 Prime shipped. This will help save you from accidental scratches and even cracks as you workout.

Garmin Forerunner 235 features:

  • GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate and display type is sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel(MIP)
  • Customize Your Watch and Your Training, Larger Screen – a 44% Larger Screen than the 225 but the Same Physical Size
  • Audio Prompts – Receive Audio Prompts from Your Connected Smartphone That Include Laps and Lap Times. Smartwatch Mode: Up to 9 days. GPS mode: Up to 11 hours
  • Smart Notifications – See Incoming Email, Text Messages, Call Alerts, Calendar Reminders and More from Your Compatible Smartphone

