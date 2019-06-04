Pad & Quill has now launched its gift guide with some great Father’s Day Apple gear ideas. Not only will this give you some inspiration on what to get Dad this year, there are also some nice discounts to be had. While some items are already marked down, we also have a special promotional code that will knock an additional 10% off your order. Whether it’s a new iPhone/iPad case, wallet or leather messenger bag, Pad & Quill has a little something for everyone. Head below for all the details.

Father’s Day Apple Gear Accessories:

You’ll find Pad & Quill’s Father’s Day Apple gear ideas right here including briefcases, iPad covers, cord folios, Apple Watch bands and much more. Just be sure to use code ThanksDad at checkout in order to knock another 10% off your order. You’ll receive free shipping on just about everything but make sure you note the delivery times (especially on the newer items) just in case they won’t make it by Father’s Day. Having said that, just about everything in the sale outside of the new leather bags appear to be shipping on time.

Another thing to point out here is that the above code will work on just about everything sitewide. While it might not be a Father’s Day Apple gear accessory gift, one standout is the Classic Leather Passport Wallet. Regularly $100, it is currently marked down to $74.95 and the above code will knock it down again to $67.45 shipped. That’s roughly 35% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. Along with the usual 10-year warranty, this wallet is made of full-grain American leather with marine-grade nylon stitching (UV-Resistant). The compact bi-fold design can support 7 to 9 cards plus cash, a passport and your boarding pass. Each wallet has an orange accent stitch as a tribute to World Vision and the initials of the artisan that made it (discreetly).

Plus Even More Father’s Day Ideas:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill Gift Guide right here. But if you’re looking outside of the Father’s Day Apple gear accessory category, be sure to visit our roundup. The 9to5Toys Father’s Day Gift Guide is filled with great ideas for dad at under $20 including outdoor tools, books, gaming products and must-haves for any foodie.

Traveling seems to necessitate all kinds of odds and ends: ID cards, credit cards, hotel key cards, luggage tags, etc. It can be hard to keep track, especially when you are jet lagged or just trying not to miss your next flight. That’s why we streamlined the design of our Classic Leather Passport Wallet to be a go-to for all those little odds and ends. Its compact bi-fold design lets you stash away until your heart’s content while still staying slim. One large interior reservoir, spacious card pockets, a hidden coin storage area and a Passport slot, make for an organized method to the madness that is travel.

