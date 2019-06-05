Amazon has Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover for $19.50 (Reg. $39)

Amazon offers the Apple 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover in Charcoal Gray for $19.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. As a comparison, this cover typically goes for $39 with today’s deal being an Amazon all-time low in Charcoal Gray. Other colors are currently selling for $32 or more. Apple’s in-house Smart Cover offers wake and sleep functionality along with a magnetic attaching mechanism. You can fold it in a few different ways for just the right angle, whether typing, watching movies or carrying out other tasks. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
Looking to save further? JETech’s smart case for 9.7-inch iPads is currently on sale at $11 in black. You can grab other colors for a few dollars more at this time. It has all of the same wake and sleep functionality here, plus a backing to keep your entire iPad safe from harm. Over 1,600 Amazon customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover features:
- The Smart Cover for iPad is constructed from a single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device.
- The Smart Cover automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.
- It folds into different positions to create a stand for reading, typing, or watching videos. And it’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.
- Compatible with 2018 iPad 6th generation, 2017 iPad 5th generation, iPad air 2 and iPad air models
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!