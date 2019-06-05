KitchenAid’s 16-piece Knife Set w/ built-in sharpener at $56 (Reg. up to $170)

Macy’s is offering the KitchenAid Architect Series 16-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set (KKFSS16CS) for $55.99 with free shipping on orders over $75. Simply apply coupon code FRIEND at checkout to redeem the special price. Currently marked down to $80 before the promo code, this Macy’s exclusive set is regularly $170 and now at the best price we can find. For comparison, Amazon third-party sellers have it at $136 right now. Made of high-carbon German stainless steel, the block has an integrated diamond sharpener. The dishwasher-safe set come with a limited lifetime warranty and includes a pair of kitchen shears along with everything from an 8-inch chef’s knife to a 3.5-inch paring knife (full list below). Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Macy’s customers. More details below.

Now, clearly you’re paying for the brand name and the integrated sharpener here. But that doesn’t do anything for you, check out the best-selling Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set for just $41 shipped or the $25 AmazonBasics 14-Piece Knife Set with a Pine Wood Block with a 4+ star rating from over 800 customers.

KitchenAid Architect 16-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set :

Whatever you’re cooking up is easy with the amazing variety in this 16-pc. cutlery set from KitchenAid Architect Series. The knives, ranging from an 8″ chef’s knife to a 3.5″ paring knife, are crafted from high-quality German steel and stored in a sleek block with an integrated sharpener. 8″ chef’s knife, 8” slicer, 8” bread knife, 5.5” serrated utility knife, 4.5” santoku knife, 3.5” santoku knife, 3.5” paring knife and Kitchen shears.

