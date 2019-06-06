B&H clears out MacBook Pro inventory, taking up to $900 off various models

With the advent of new 2019 MacBook Pro models a few weeks back, B&H is now clearing out previous generation models with deals offering as much as $900 off. This is the largest discount we’ve tracked to date on 2018 MacBook Pros. You’ll find $300-$500 off most configurations, with the most notable price drops coming on high-end models.

Our top pick is the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB for $2,099.99. That’s down $299 from the regular price and the best offer we can find. Apple’s 2018 models sport Intel Core i7 processors, AMD Radeon Pro graphics, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Of course, B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for shoppers in select states, sweetening the deal even further. Check out the entire sale here.

Put your savings to work and grab one of these popular Inateck MacBook Pro sleeves. Available in two colors and sizes, this is an easy way to protect your investment on-the-go. It even includes an extra accessory pouch to keep chargers and your other gear organized as well.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

The space gray mid 2018 Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, True Tone display technology that automatically adjusts white balance to match the color temperature of the surround light, Apple’s T2 coprocessor chip, and a quieter keyboard. All of this helps to create a more powerful and versatile system system for photographers, video editors, 3D graphic designers, gamers, and coders. The Touch Bar places controls right at your fingertips and adapts to different apps to provide useful functions without having to navigate complex menus or memorize keyboard shortcuts. Replacing the function keys in the top row of the keyboard, the Touch Bar features a Retina-quality display and supports multi-touch input.

