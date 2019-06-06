Farberware’s 15-pc. Cookware Set adds a pop of color to your kitchen for $40

Amazon offers the Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick 15-Piece Cookware Set in Aqua for $39.99 shipped. It goes for around $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s (after coupon). Amazon had been charging as much as $60 before today’s drop, which makes it the lowest we’ve tracked there so far in 2019. Along with adding a nice pop of color to your kitchen, this set also includes the necessary pots, pans, and utensils to help get you up and cooking. Pick this up if you’ve just moved house or simply need to refresh your cookery. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep the aqua aesthetic going (and protect your hands) with this set of three Cotton Terry Pot Holders for $7. They’re machine washable.

Farberware 15-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set includes:

1-quart Pouring Saucepan, 2-quart and 3-quart Covered Saucepans, 8-quart Covered Stockpot, 8-1/2-Inch and 10-Inch French Skillets, 3-quart Covered Sauté, five nylon kitchen tools (not oven-safe)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!