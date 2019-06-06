Get even deeper deals in the Xbox summer sale w/ this $100 gift card for $89

Newegg is now offering $100 Xbox Gift Cards for $88.88 with free digital delivery. That’s about 11% off and literally perfect timing. Microsoft is launching its massive summer sale tomorrow with “hundreds” of price drops on digital games. Considering Newegg says “codes are usually delivered in minutes or, at most, within 48 hours,” now is a great time to have some discounted credit in your pocket. There’s a limit of two $100 cards per purchase. More details below.

We also have a huge $200 discount on Xbox One X right now for anyone looking to upgrade ($100 below tomorrow’s advertised summer sale price). That’s on top off NBA2K19 for just $3 on Xbox One in this morning’s roundup and Hyperkin’s PC & Xbox One Wired Game Controller for $16 Prime shipped.

As for other gift card offers, Best Buy is still offering $10 in free credit with select $50 purchases. That includes Chipotle and StubHub to Uber, Netflix, Hulu and more.

Xbox Gift Cards:

Get the gamer on your list a digital Xbox Gift Card to use at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox. * You’ll receive an email with a digital code that your gift recipient can use to buy popular games, add-ons, map packs and more.

