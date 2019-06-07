This 2-pack of BOSS 25-ft. right angle guitar cables is 50% off: $40 shipped

Today only, Musician’s Friend is now offering a 2-pack of BOSS 25-foot Angled To Straight Instrument Cables (BIC-25A) for $39.99 shipped. This bundle sells for $80 at Guitar Center with single cables going for $30+ at Amazon. Just for comparison sake, Guitar Center charges $45 for one of these angled cords. Perfect for guitar, bass and anything that uses a 1/4-inch cable, they feature a braided exterior and a right angle jack on one end. This is great for keeping your guitar connection tidy or for getting to hard-to-reach connectors in the studio. The lifetime guarantee is a nice touch, too. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the right angle, brand name and solid warranty on today’s featured deal. But if you don’t need the 25-foot length, consider the 18-foot Fender right-angle cable instead for just $14 Prime shipped. Or skip the right angle and the lifetime warranty for 25 feet of Hosa cable at under $14 Prime shipped.

Boss 25-foot Angled To Straight Instrument Cables:

Engineered to preserve your tone, BOSS cables deliver superior performance for guitar, bass and other musical applications. Studio-grade, oxygen-free copper core wire transfers every detail, while custom-designed connectors with 24K gold-plated contacts ensure the most precise sound reproduction available.

