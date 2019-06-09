Apple’s 11-inch refurb iPad Pro w/ cellular drops to best prices yet from $660

Today only, Woot offers the latest 11-inch iPad Pro with cellular in refurbished condition starting at $659.99 Prime shipped for the 64GB model. Those without a Prime subscription will face a $6 delivery fee. That’s $289 less than you’d pay at Apple and is $80 under our previous mention. Step up to the 256GB variant at $770 and save $329 from the going rate. In both cases, today’s offers are the best we’ve tracked in this condition. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a refreshed edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with new features like Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color. Powered by the A12X Bionic chip, you’ll also get Face ID, 12 and 7MP cameras, along with four speaker audio. Add in cellular connectivity and you’ll be able to get work done just about anywhere. Includes a 90-day warranty provided by Woot.

Support for the second generation Apple Pencil makes the cut with the latest iPad Pro. It’s a fantastic way to put your savings to work, offering “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!